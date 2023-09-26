Melfa Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,716,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 93.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 337,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 162,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 741,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 162,806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 32,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,790. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

