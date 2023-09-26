Melfa Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund comprises about 2.4% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 463,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 412,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 79,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,461. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

