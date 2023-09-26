Melfa Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. 26,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,700. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

