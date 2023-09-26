Melfa Wealth Management LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.