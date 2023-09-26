Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,548 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 43,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

