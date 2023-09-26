Melfa Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 555,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,934. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

