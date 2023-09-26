Melfa Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,865 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio accounts for approximately 1.5% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 34,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,359. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

