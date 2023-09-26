Melfa Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 63,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

