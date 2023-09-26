Melfa Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,545. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

