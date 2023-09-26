Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $390.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $317.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

