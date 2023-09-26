Mina (MINA) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $363.33 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,077,967,613 coins and its circulating supply is 974,516,367 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,077,825,772.8400393 with 974,269,544.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37741113 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $5,092,751.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

