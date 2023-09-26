Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Trading Down 4.2%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.73. 275,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,359,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%.
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.
