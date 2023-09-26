Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Trading Down 4.2%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.73. 275,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,359,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 951,427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 239,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.