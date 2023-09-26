Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,714,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,180,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,266,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,120. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

