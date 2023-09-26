Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $529,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,174,168,000,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. 448,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

