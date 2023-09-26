Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $149,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,775. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.