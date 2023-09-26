Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE SYK traded down $8.80 on Tuesday, hitting $278.58. The stock had a trading volume of 702,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,135. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.