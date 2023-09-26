Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 465 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

TXN traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

