Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 5,693,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.