Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 250 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 330,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

GIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 983,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

