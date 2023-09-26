Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOND. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NASDAQ MOND opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $302.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.22. Mondee has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,871,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $384,380 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondee by 3,415.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

