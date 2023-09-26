Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

