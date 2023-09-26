Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of MPWR traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.16. 71,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

