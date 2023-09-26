Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.16. 71,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,132. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,618,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,311,000 after buying an additional 62,933 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

