Monument Capital Management Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.82. 298,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

