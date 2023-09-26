Monument Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 175,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

