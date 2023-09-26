Monument Capital Management Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 461,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,769. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

