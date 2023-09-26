Monument Capital Management Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,966. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,705,988 shares of company stock valued at $572,785,986. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

