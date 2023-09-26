Monument Capital Management Purchases New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.71 and a 1-year high of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

