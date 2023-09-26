Monument Capital Management Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 409,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,462. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

