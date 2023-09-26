Monument Capital Management Sells 1,782 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of RHS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 59,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The firm has a market cap of $662.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

