Monument Capital Management Sells 2,535 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,544. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.