Monument Capital Management Sells 346,342 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,342 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 668,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,892. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

