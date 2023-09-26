Monument Capital Management Sells 383 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. 209,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

