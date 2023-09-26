Monument Capital Management Sells 912 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.27. 86,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.