Monument Capital Management Takes $2.05 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SMCI traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.58. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

