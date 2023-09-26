Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 1,367,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.