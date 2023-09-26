Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $126.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.07.

NKE stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

