Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $407.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $407.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.62.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $380.09 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $393.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

