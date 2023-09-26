Morgan Stanley Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.