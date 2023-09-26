Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Announces GBX 13.40 Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

MAB1 stock remained flat at GBX 500 ($6.11) during trading on Tuesday. 466,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 655.95. The company has a market capitalization of £285.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,272.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 930 ($11.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881.60 ($2,297.72). In related news, insider Ben Thompson bought 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £24,935.94 ($30,450.53). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881.60 ($2,297.72). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,808 shares of company stock worth $3,118,530. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.