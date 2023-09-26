Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10,200.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as £102 ($124.56) and last traded at £102.15 ($124.74), with a volume of 752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £106 ($129.44).

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of £109.56. The stock has a market cap of £398.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,497.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 110.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

