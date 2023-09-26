MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,901,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 11,106,164 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.20.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Stories

