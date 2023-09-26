Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $82.81 million and $1.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,167.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00244656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00810210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00547907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00057809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.