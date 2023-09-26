National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Raised to $6.00 at Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI opened at $4.69 on Friday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.50) by $8.80. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 624.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,092,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 941,979 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 110.0% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 333,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.