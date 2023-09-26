NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.91) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 325.71 ($3.98).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 235.90 ($2.88) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.90 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of £21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 524.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,293.99). 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

