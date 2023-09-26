NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCR. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NCR by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

