Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.33 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,596.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,906. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

