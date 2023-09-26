Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nel ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

