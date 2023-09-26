NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie cut shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 224.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NeoGames by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

