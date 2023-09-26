Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.48. 601,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

